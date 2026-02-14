Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Metallic Red Daytona 3-Ton Floor Jack

Harbor Freight's catalog is loaded with exclusive brands, with Daytona being one of its most well-known. There are plenty of highly-rated Daytona products one can buy at Harbor Freight, with the 3-ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump being a strong offering. This jack is far from new, but Daytona has found ways to make it more appealing for new customers. For instance, it comes in several different colors for those concerned about maintaining garage uniformity. The newest addition to the palette is a sleek metallic red, joining fellow newcomer metallic green. These color choices are preceded by metallic purple, yellow, and sunburst metallic orange.

Of course, the color of this jack is just one aesthetic aspect for Harbor Freight customers to be aware of. Performance-wise, the online listing advertises premium quality piston seals and an internal magnetic filtration system that work to extend the jack's lifespan. The description goes as far as claiming that it'll hold up for over 5,000 lift cycles. The floor jack lifts from 3 3/4 inches to 23 1/8 inches, and is built from all-welded steel.

It also features a knurled handle grip to hold onto and a nonmarring bumper to reduce the likelihood of damage to one's vehicle while in use. It costs $289.99 and comes with a three-year warranty in any color. Colorways and advertising statistics aside, how does this Daytona jack actually hold up under real-world use? No matter the paint, most Harbor Freight customers seem to believe it's a strong model and a worthwhile buy.