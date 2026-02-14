Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Metallic Red Daytona 3-Ton Floor Jack
Harbor Freight's catalog is loaded with exclusive brands, with Daytona being one of its most well-known. There are plenty of highly-rated Daytona products one can buy at Harbor Freight, with the 3-ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump being a strong offering. This jack is far from new, but Daytona has found ways to make it more appealing for new customers. For instance, it comes in several different colors for those concerned about maintaining garage uniformity. The newest addition to the palette is a sleek metallic red, joining fellow newcomer metallic green. These color choices are preceded by metallic purple, yellow, and sunburst metallic orange.
Of course, the color of this jack is just one aesthetic aspect for Harbor Freight customers to be aware of. Performance-wise, the online listing advertises premium quality piston seals and an internal magnetic filtration system that work to extend the jack's lifespan. The description goes as far as claiming that it'll hold up for over 5,000 lift cycles. The floor jack lifts from 3 3/4 inches to 23 1/8 inches, and is built from all-welded steel.
It also features a knurled handle grip to hold onto and a nonmarring bumper to reduce the likelihood of damage to one's vehicle while in use. It costs $289.99 and comes with a three-year warranty in any color. Colorways and advertising statistics aside, how does this Daytona jack actually hold up under real-world use? No matter the paint, most Harbor Freight customers seem to believe it's a strong model and a worthwhile buy.
Harbor Freight customers feel this jack delivers in any shade
At the time of this writing, the Daytona 3-ton Low Profile Superduty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump has an overall star rating of 4.9 out of five based on a total of 3,240 reviews. Of those, the vast majority at 2,964 buyers gave it a perfect five out of five score. Some took the time to praise the jack's paint quality, while many more reviewers shared the details of their experience using it.
It has been repeatedly praised for its ease of use, durability even under extensive use, and overall high-quality, durable feel. Not to mention, there are plenty of reviews attesting that it's an excellent deal for the price, making it one of the many great cheap Harbor Freight alternatives that beat their more expensive counterparts.
Whether you go for it in its brand new metallic red color scheme, or one of the other color options currently available, the consensus among Harbor Freight customers seems to be that this Daytona floor jack is a solid investment for the garage. It's customizable, sturdy, easy to use, and worth the cost according to the bulk of those who gave it a shot. Who knows, it may even make buyers question if Snap-On tools are really worth the price.