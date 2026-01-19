iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Here's Which Phone Wins

Apple and Google make the most popular smartphone operating systems in the world. As it happens, both also make their own hardware, and the best (non-foldable) phones that they make are the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Both phones are large, sport huge screens and batteries, and the very best of their respective operating systems. If you're in the market for a new phone, these are two very good choices.

Both phones feature their respective companies own processor, a great set of cameras, large batteries, and big screens. Both start off with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base models. The Pixel can get up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM in the top models while the iPhone can get up to 2TB of storage on the high end.

The key differentiation between the two phones, aside from their respective operating systems, is the use of and reliance upon AI. Apple rolled out its Apple Intelligence features starting with the release of the iPhone 16 series in late 2024, and it has been a slow build ever since. Google, meanwhile, has built AI and Gemini into many facets of the operating system from Gemini replacing Google Assistant to bolstering photo manipulation and more.

Picking which phone is better is not as clear-cut as the difference between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but there's still a pretty solid winner here. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is very much a mainstream phone while the Pixel 10 Pro XL — like it or not — still falls in the niche category, but that might be changing.