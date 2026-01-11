Colossal Chinese Hypergravity Machine Can Compress Time And Space Itself

After holding onto the record for possessing the world's most powerful centrifuge (or hypergravity machine) for close to three decades, the U.S. ceded that title to China in 2025. When China's new hypergravity machine — the CHIEF1300 — came online in September 2025, it yanked the title from the centrifuge installed in the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Centrifuge Research Complex (CRC) located at Vicksburg, Mississippi. The CHIEF1300's (CHIEF is short for Centrifugal Hypergravity and Interdisciplinary Experiment Facility) reign at the top, however, would only last a few months. In December 2025, China commissioned another even more powerful centrifuge, the CHIEF1900, which is currently the world's most powerful centrifuge.

Hypergravity centrifuges are machines designed to produce gravitational forces thousands of times stronger than that of the Earth. They do this by rotating at extremely high speeds and, in the process, creating artificial gravity. These machines have been used by agencies like NASA and ESA for various research purposes, ranging from earthquake simulations, dam failures, and the impact of a high gravity environment on living things. In contrast to hypergravity centrifuges, there are also machines that simulate gravity lower than Earth's.

China on Monday launched the world's largest centrifuge in terms of capacity, capable of generating 300 times Earth's gravity for a load up to 20 tonnes.

As for the claim that these machines compress space and time, it doesn't actually work the way you may have imagined. One of the purposes of these machines is to test small models of huge structures like dams or foundations. Under high gravity, these tiny models feel the same forces a real-world structure would feel, so a small setup behaves like something much larger. Higher gravity also makes slow processes like soil settling or water flow accelerate, so years of real-world behavior can be observed in days or weeks. This is how hypergravity machines can "compress" space and time.