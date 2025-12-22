This Ultra-Rare Classic Car Screams 1970s, And It's For Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's rare for the internet to turn up a car that very few people know much about. However, when a bright purple 1979 Kanzler Coupe popped up on Facebook for sale, such was the case. That's not to say nothing is known about this unique ride, a so-called Neoclassic from the Malaise Era, just that the information out there is spotty at best. This particular Kanzler Coupe is said to be one of just seven — including a prototype — ever made. It's one of at least two Kanzlers previously owned by folks who had trouble with the law.

A third model was purchased by popular entertainer Liberace, and another appears to be rotting in the California desert. The stories are hard to believe, and hard to prove, but facts include a father whose brother-in-law was Edsel Ford, as in Henry's son, along with a company founder who dabbles in mysticism and believes himself to be the illegitimate love child of Howard Hughes and Katherine Hepburn. The car is a wild one that blends systems from Mercury, Ford, and Opel into a customized, fiberglass and steel creation unlike anything else out there.

Today, we're focused on the unique purple Kanzler Coupe up for sale. The information presented has been sourced from original press materials, as well as emails and phone calls with current Kanzler Coupe owners, including one who has spoken to Ernest Kanzler, Jr. several times. I could not verify Mr. Kanzler's current whereabouts, nor speak with him directly.