What Does The Letter 'A' Stand For On A Drill Bit?

See a letter "A" on your drill bit? You're holding the first and smallest size in the letter-gauge drilling system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this standardized series runs alphabetically from A to Z. On a standardized drill size chart, an A-size bit should measure 0.234 inches, or 5.94 millimeters. (That's ever so slightly larger than the largest numbered bit in the all-important wire-gauge system.)

As sizes progress from A to Z, the diameters increase, eventually reaching 0.413 inches (10.49 millimeters) at letter Z. These lettered drill bits can bridge the size gap between wire-gauge bits and fractional sizes. Wire-gauge bits start at an extremely small size of #80 (0.0135 inches) and increase to size #1 (0.228 inches). Once wire sizes are exhausted, letter sizes begin.

Fractional bits, by comparison, follow the U.S. imperial system. They increase in fixed increments of 1/64 inch, and they typically cover sizes between 1/64 and 1 inch. Metric bits follow ISO standards and usually rise in 0.1-millimeter increments. (This is also in line with global metric thread and fastener systems.) They're all part of a broader set of drill measurement systems that have evolved throughout industrial history.