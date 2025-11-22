Why Do Some Tools On eBay Have Such Insane Prices? Sellers Share The Reason
Whether you're a first-time homeowner, DIY enthusiast, or even a professional who makes and fixes things for a living, there's always a reason to buy new tools. However, if you're looking at premium brands with a reputation for longevity, the bill can quickly rack up. Unless, of course, you buy secondhand. While we know that some tool brands have a great resale value, some of the listings on eBay can have insane (and borderline absurd) prices. So, what's the deal?
According to eBay sellers, there are several reasons why people do this, but it usually boils down to one key reason: gaming the search ranking. By setting a high price, sellers can keep a listing active while ensuring that customers don't buy the product, allowing them to go on vacation or take time to restock. That said, some sellers also caution that unscrupulous sellers may price products highly to trick unsuspecting buyers who may not know the actual price of the goods.
Unfortunately, websites like eBay can't always police sellers with the same standards as other authorized online retailers, nor can they hold sellers accountable for selling things that may not meet the same standards as the manufacturer. Because of this, it's important to stay vigilant when making any purchase on eBay, which you can do in multiple ways.
How to avoid overpaying for tools and other products on eBay
To make sure you're not ripped off, you should first evaluate the seller's history, which can help you spot potential red flags quickly. Although some new sellers may be legit, it's important to manage your expectations and be wary of strange requests. In particular, you can look at their overall feedback score and history, including feedback they've left for other users. At the same time, you can have a look at any customer complaints, such as if they're known to employ sketchy sales tactics in the past or have a tendency to request payments outside eBay to complete the transaction.
Second, you should check prices for new tools, so you can decide whether it's worth the risk. In some cases, it may be a better deal to buy tools on installment, especially if retailers have special offers. If possible, you can check secondhand prices on other online retail platforms to see if the prices are reasonably close. Third, you can look for additional verifications, such as eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, although eBay doesn't yet include tools in this program.
Instead of buying used products from random selelrs, you can also prioritize products available under the eBay Refurbished program. While it doesn't eliminate the possibility of getting ripped off, the program does help minimize the risk by introducing requirements and a warranty via Allstate Protection Plans.
Where to buy secondhand tools instead
In the past, eBay scammers have done strange things like sell photos of consoles instead of the actual devices, which put a lot of inattentive buyers in hot water. Thankfully, if you want to manage your risks, eBay isn't the only place to buy and sell used and vintage tools. For example, if you want to inspect tools and hold them in your hand before you pay, local hardware stores can be a good place to start. You won't just be able to negotiate a better deal; you may even offer to trade in some of your old tools as well. Alternatively, you can opt to buy tools from garage sales, which is also a great way to strike up a rapport with your neighbors.
As for buying online, you can try other selling platforms for tools like Facebook Marketplace. Although it has a lot of similar risks to buying on eBay, there is an added advantage of items being connected to Facebook profiles. With this, you can verify if they're a real person or check if you have mutual friends, which adds a layer of accountability. Alternatively, platforms like Craigslist and OfferUp can also work. Just make sure you don't give your personal details unnecessarily and stay safe when meeting up.