You Don't Need A Dock To Stream Your Steam Deck To Your TV

Enthusiasts swear by the Sunshine/Moonlight setup. The common alternative, Steam Link, is easier to use, but it's known to be laggy. Meanwhile, Sunshine/Moonlight is praised for its low latency. It can even achieve 4K 120 FPS streaming, and that too, with HDR. On top of that, it lets you stream your entire desktop, not just games. That said, all those steps to be followed for setup and customization features mean that this is more of an enthusiast's setup. So it's okay if you don't dig it. As an alternative, you could try to find a pair of wireless HDMI dongles to just beam the video signal directly.

But Steam Link does offer one huge advantage: ease of setup. Getting started is far less convoluted. You just launch the app on your TV, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and sign in to your Steam account. Then make sure your Deck is powered on and on the same Wi-Fi network. The app will show you a PIN, which you have to enter on your Steam Deck. This will pair the devices.

Still, while ditching wires is neat, you'll always face some latency without them. If you want to get rid of that completely, you'll have to use an adapter to connect to a TV. This will have to be the USB-C to HDMI kind, since the Steam Deck lacks a built-in HDMI port. Once you start playing, you will quickly notice that the gameplay is almost completely latency-free. Just one drawback: an adapter won't let you charge the Deck while you play. That's why you'll want to use a good powered USB-C dock with it.