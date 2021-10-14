2022 Volkswagen Jetta fuel economy estimates revealed by the EPA

Volkswagen has announced the official fuel economy numbers for its 2022 Jetta models. The base 2022 Jetta uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injected EA211 TSI engine, the same as in the Taos SUV. That engine uses a modified version of the Miller cycle to help improve fuel economy.

Jetta models fitted with the standard six-speed manual transmission have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 29 MPG in the city, 43 MPG on the highway, and 34 MPG combined. Jetta S models using an optional eight-speed automatic are EPA rated for 31 MPG city, 41 MPG Highway, and 35 MPG combined.

Jetta SE and SEL models using the eight-speed automatic have EPA ratings of 29 MPG city, 40 MPG highway, and 33 MPG combined. The Jetta GLI uses a different engine, a 2.0-liter EA888, and when fitted with the standard six-speed manual, it has an EPA estimated rating of 26 MPG city, 37 MPG highway, and 30 MPG combined.

GLI buyers who opt for the optional seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic will get estimated fuel economy of 26 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 30 MPG combined. Volkswagen says all feel economy ratings were done using regular unleaded fuel.

The base 1.5-liter engine utilizes interesting technology to achieve its fuel efficiency. The modified Miller cycle closes intake valves early during the induction stroke to improve fuel economy. The engine also has high compression ratios of up to 11.5 to 1. Not only does the technology improve fuel economy, but it also improves low-speed torque. VW says buyers of the 2022 Jetta will save as much as $1500 in fuel costs compared to the average new vehicle. Jetta GLI buyers can save as much as $500 per year compared to the typical new vehicle.