2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is exclusive to North America

Typically when Toyota makes a special edition version of its Supra sports car or any other sports car, the vehicles are exclusive to Japan. Toyota has confirmed the GR Supra A91-CF Edition will be exclusive to North America, however, and only 600 units will be produced. The limited-edition car gets a carbon fiber body kit and a duckbill rear spoiler.

GR Supra A91-CF Edition

The carbon fiber body kit includes a handmade carbon fiber front splitter and larger carbon fiber canards. In addition, the sides of the car feature carbon fiber rocker panels, and the duckbill spoiler on the rear is made from the same lightweight material, as are the larger lower canards on the rear end. Toyota claims the body kit improves aerodynamics and stability in addition to looking good.

Other touches for the limited-edition sports car include unique 19-inch wheels finished in a matte-black texture. GR Supra A91-CF Edition is available in a matte-gray color called Phantom (also available on the 3.0 Premium). The car is also available in Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow for buyers who want a shiny paint color. The special touches on the limited-edition ride carry over into the interior, which features red and black Alcantara material and a leather-trimmed cabin.

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition utilizes 14-way power-adjustable, heated sports seats with plenty of carbon fiber trim on the interior. In addition to carbon fiber touches and a unique interior, Toyota fits the GR Supra A91-CF Edition with the standard 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine with 382 turbocharged horsepower. The car can reach 60 MPH from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.

Supra Grades and Changes for 2022

The top-of-the-line model for 2022 is the limited-edition GR Supra A91-CF Edition. Toyota also offers the Supra in 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and 2.0 grades. For 2022, heated seats are standard on all 3.0 grades. Buyers of the 3.0 Premium now have the option of a red leather-trimmed interior. Any version of the Supra with the Premium Audio package gains Apple CarPlay that displays on the entire infotainment screen.

2022 Supra Colors and Interior

Exterior color options for 2022 include Absolute Zero, Tungsten, Turbulence Gray, Nocturnal, Renaissance Red 2.0, and Nitro Yellow. Those colors are all available on the 2.0 and 3.0 options. The Phantom color is exclusive to the GR Supra A91-CF Edition and the 3.0 Premium edition.

Interior options include black Alcantara and leather for the 2.0 and 3.0 models. Stepping up to the 3.0 Premium gets buyers the red leather option. As previously mentioned, the A91-CF Edition has a mix of red and black Alcantara and leather in its interior.

Power, Suspension and Performance

Toyota increased the power output of the Supra for the 2021 model year, and the engine carries over unchanged for 2022. Previously, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six made 335 horsepower. In 2021, the horsepower number increased to 382 horsepower with a torque of 368 pound-foot. Toyota tuned the engine to deliver 368 pound-foot of torque across a wide range of 1800 to 5000 rpm.

The Supra 2.0 utilizes a 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine with a twin-scroll single turbo producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-foot of torque. The car can reach 60 MPH from a standstill in 5 seconds. Models with the 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder can reach 60 MPH in 3.9 seconds. Both versions of the car have an electronically limited top speed of 155 MPH, and both use an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

All versions of the car feature launch control, active exhaust, and automatic engine start/stop. The 3.0 grades all have an active rear sport differential, which the 2.0 lacks. Both versions of the car utilize double-joint type MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension.

Hollow front and rear stabilizer bars are fitted, and both versions have sport-calibrated electric power steering. The 3.0 grade gets an adaptive variable sport suspension system. The 2.0 utilizes single-piston aluminum floating caliper disc brakes for the front, while the 3.0 gets Brembo four-piston disc brakes on the front.

For 2021, the Supra 3.0 also received a few tweaks to its chassis, which carry over for 2022. Those tweaks included aluminum bracing to increase the lateral rigidity of the car, as well as new front and rear bump stops and revised damper tuning. In addition, programming for electronic systems, including the power steering, adaptive variable suspension, stability control, and the active differential, were revised.

Infotainment

The 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition come standard with a 500-watt 12-speaker JBL audio system. The 2.0 gets a four-speaker sound system, while the standard 3.0 system has 10 speakers. An 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad control and wireless Apple CarPlay is available.

Safety

For 2022, all Supra models get a range of standard safety equipment. Standard features include lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, speed limit information, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Buyers can opt for a Safety & Technology Package on all 2.0 or 3.0 grades.

The Safety & Technology Package adds the 12-speaker 500-watt JBL audio system that supports wireless CarPlay, full-speed radar cruise control, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, speed limit information, parking sensors with emergency braking, and a connected services trial.

Pricing & Wrap Up

Something important to note is that every 2022 Supra includes a complimentary membership to the National Auto Support Association known as NASA. The GR Supra 2.0 starts at $43,290, the GR Supra 3.0 starts at $51,640, and the GR Supra 3.0 Premium starts at $54,790. The top-of-the-line limited-edition A91-CF Edition starts at $63,280. None of the MSRPs include Toyota’s $1,025 destination and delivery fee. Toyota has offered no pricing details on the options packages for 2022.