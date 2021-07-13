2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry gets standard off-road features

Ram trucks has revealed a new trim level for its popular 1500 truck lineup at the Chicago Auto Show. The new trim level is called the Ram 1500 BackCountry and builds on the popular Big Horn and Lone Star models aiming directly at users with an active lifestyle looking for off-road features from the factory. Standard features include off-road calibrated shocks, all-terrain tires, skid plates, electronic rear differential, and hill-decent control.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry gets 18-inch black wheels, black tu-tone exterior paint, black badging, black exhaust tips, black headlamp bezels, black mirrors, and black running boards. Ram also includes a body-color grille surround and tonneau cover. Standard features include the 4×4 Off-Road Group.

That package includes tow hooks, skid plates for the front suspension, transfer case, power steering, and fuel tank, as well as a rear electronic locking differential and shocks calibrated for off-road use. Hill-descent control and all-terrain tires are part of the package, along with the Bed Utility Group. The latter feature includes adjustable tie downs, a bed extender available with the RamBox, a deployable bed step, bed lighting, and a spray-in bedliner.

The truck’s interior is done in black with bucket seats and features a seven-inch touchscreen, a BackCountry badge on the instrument panel, and all-weather slush mats from Mopar round out the package. Buyers can option the Ram 1500 BackCountry in 4×4 Quad Cab and 4×4 Crew Cab configurations. Power options include the 5.7-liter V-8 or 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

The MSRP for the truck starts at $40,085, not including the $1695 destination charge. Ram says the truck will go on sale in Q3 of 2021. For now, there’s no indication of what options will be available for the truck or how much the options will cost.