2022 Mazda CX-30 hits dealerships next month with standard AWD

Mazda has officially confirmed the pricing and packaging details for the 2022 Mazda CX-30 SUV. While the CX-30 carries over mostly unchanged from 2021, there are some notable updates for the 2022 model. Among the differences for the new model year are a new Carbon Edition, new available paint colors, and standard all-wheel drive.

Standard AWD

The most notable change for the 2022 CX-30 is the addition of standard i-Activ AWD on all models across the board. Standard AWD will make the CX-30 range more appealing to consumers who live in areas that see ice and snow during the winter. Mazda’s AWD system is designed to improve driving dynamics and vehicle control for most terrain and conditions drivers will encounter.

The Mazda i-Activ AWD system is designed to monitor the vehicle’s weight distribution, allowing it to send power to the appropriate wheel as needed to maintain traction. All CX-30 models are also fitted with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

Powertrain Options

Mazda offers the 2022 CX-30 with two different powertrain options. CX-30 2.5 S models utilize the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. That engine produces 186 horsepower and 186 pound-foot of torque. Mazda’s 2.5-liter four is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission the features both a manual mode and a sport mode.

The other powertrain offering is found in the CX-30 2.5 Turbo models utilizing a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine that produces 250 horsepower and 320 pound-foot of torque when the vehicle is filled with premium 93 octane fuel. However, if 87 octane fuel is used in the engine, it produces 227 horsepower and 310 pound-foot of torque. Turbo models use a six-speed automatic transmission.

Safety Features and Infotainment

All versions of the CX-30 feature Mazda’s i-Activsense system, including Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Radar cruise control is one of those features that many people won’t want to live without after getting used to it.

Mazda’s Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go allows the driver to set the cruise control, and the vehicle maintains the distance between it and the car in front even if traffic comes to a complete stop. Then, when traffic starts moving again, it accelerates automatically. It’s an important safety feature for those who live in areas where they typically sit in heavy traffic. It virtually eliminates any concern of rear-ending car in front of you.

All CX-30 models also feature Mazda Connected Services at no charge for three years allowing owners to monitor and control some vehicle functions via an app. In addition, all models also feature an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, but it only includes a three-month trial with a maximum of two gigabytes of data during those first 90 days.

Inside the CX-30, all trims feature an 8.8-inch display and the latest version of the Mazda Connect infotainment system. Infotainment system features are controlled using a multi-function command knob. Smartphone users will appreciate that all versions of the CX-30 support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The audio system has eight speakers and offers dual USB inputs. Drivers get a seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display. The vehicle also includes push-button start, remote keyless entry, black cloth seats, a backup camera, climate control, power door locks, power windows, and electronic parking brake as standard.

CX-30 models also have standard LED automatic on-and-off headlights, LED taillights, and LED daytime running lights. A black rear roof spoiler is standard on all models, and CX-30 gets standard 16-inch alloy wheels and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-30 2.5 S Trims

Mazda offers several trims in both the 2.5 S and 2.5 Turbo lines. The entry-level 2022 CX-30 is the 2.5 S, including all the standard equipment mentioned above. The next step up is the 2.5 S Select.

The Select version gets aluminum roof rails as standard along with the other standard features previously mentioned. However, Select models replace the black cloth seats with black leatherette seats and get a leather-wrapped shifter and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Select models also add Mazda’s advanced keyless entry system, dual-zone climate control with rear air conditioning vents, silver 18-inch wheels, privacy glass in the rear, and cupholders in the rear armrest.

2.5 S Preferred offers the same features as the Select grade but allows buyers to choose between black or greige leatherette seats and adds heated front seats. The driver seat gains eight-way power adjustability with lumbar support and seat memory for different drivers. Preferred models add a power moonroof and gloss black front grille. Another interesting addition for the Preferred model is side mirrors that feature memory positioning and tilt when the vehicle is placed in reverse to improve rear visibility.

A new 2022 trim is the 2.5 S Carbon Edition. This version of the CX-30 comes exclusively in Polymetal Gray exterior color with red leather seats. It also gets black 18-inch wheels, black door mirrors with heating, and all other features in the Preferred package.

Sitting at the top of the 2.5 S range is the Premium trim. Premium buyers get an active Driving Display offering Traffic Sign Recognition and an adaptive front lighting system. The audio system is upgraded to a 12-speaker Bose unit, and buyers can choose black or white leather seats. Navigation is standard, as is SiriusXM satellite radio and Traffic & Travel Link subscription. In addition, premium adds paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for the six-speed automatic transmission, a power liftgate, silver 18-inch wheels, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and gloss black side accents.

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Trims

The entry-level CX-30 2.5 Turbo trim comes standard with all the features mentioned in the 2.5 S Preferred package. In addition, it includes the 2.5 Turbo engine, black 18-inch wheels, plus black door mirrors, Turbo badging, and chrome accents on the interior. Mazda adds a frameless automatic dimming rearview mirror, and Polymetal Gray is an available paint option.

2.5 Turbo Premium gains power liftgate, heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, Bose 12-speaker audio system, navigation, active driving display with traffic sign recognition, and an adaptive front lighting system. Premium buyers can choose between black or white leather seats. For 2022, Turbo Premium gains a windshield wiper de-icer function.

2.5 Turbo Premium Plus gains a 360-degree View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors. It also adds a Rear Direction Based Safety system featuring Smart Brake Support-Rear and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking. Premium Plus also features Traffic Jam Assist and frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink and a driver-side door mirror that auto-dims.

2022 CX-30 Pricing

Mazda has also confirmed the starting MSRPs for all versions of the 2022 CX-30. However, before getting into the MSRP for the vehicles, it’s worth noting that none of them include the destination and handling fee, which is $1225 in every state but Alaska, where it’s $1270.

The entry-level CX-30 2.5 S starts at $22,200, the Select starts at $24,600, Preferred starts at $27,650, Carbon Edition starts at $28,290, and the Premium starts at $30,500. The 2.5 Turbo starts at $30,200, Turbo Premium starts at $32,800, and Turbo Premium Plus starts $34,400.

Premium paint colors include Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic at $595. Polymetal Gray Metallic and Snowflake White Pearl Mica are $395.