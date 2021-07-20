2022 Lexus RX 350L and 450hL SUVs revealed

Lexus has unveiled its new 2022 RX 350L and RX 450hL SUVs. For the 2022 model year, Lexus offers fog lamps as a standalone option and has added new available exterior colors. The new colors include Cloudburst Gray and Iridium. Lexus says both SUVs still offer passengers a touchscreen multimedia display.

The SUVs have an available 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with a remote touchpad supporting voice and navigation functionality. The system has integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other advanced technologies. The standard touchscreen dashboard display measures eight-inches. Both SUVs feature a three-year Lexus Remote trial allowing for remote engine starting using selected smart devices.

To keep devices charged and working for passengers, the SUVs have six USB ports throughout situated for driver and passenger use. Lexus says it has improved the driving dynamics for 2022 using a front and rear stabilizer bar that are hollow to reduce weight but have thicker diameters and reinforced bushings to reduce body roll and improve handling. Vehicles also get updated dampers providing a smoother ride.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 is standard and has integrated daytime bicyclist detection and low-light pedestrian detection along with Road Sign Assists and Lane Tracing Assist. Also standard is Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The RX 450hL is a hybrid featuring a D4-S fuel-injected 3.5-liter V-6 engine with two high-torque electric drive motors. One of the electric motors drives the rear wheels giving the vehicle all-wheel drive.

The combined hybrid system provides 308 horsepower and a manufacturer-estimated 29 MPG combined. There is no word on the official EPA fuel economy ratings for the new RX models. Pricing and availability are unannounced at this time.