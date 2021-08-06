2022 Lexus GX 460 offers a Black Line Special Edition model

Lexus has revealed details about its new 2022 GX 460. For 2022, the automaker is offering the first-ever GX Black Line Special Edition that’s available in three colors, with one exclusive color. Colors include Starfire Pearl, Black Onyx, and Nori Green Pearl. The Black Line Special Edition is based on the GX Premium grade.

Of the three colors the Black Line is available in, Nori Green Pearl is exclusive to that model. Black Line buyers get 18-inch wheels finished in glossy black and blackout chrome grille surround. The Black Line also has special lower front and rear bumper valance designs, Garnet Red taillamps, black roof rails, and body-colored door handles.

The interior of the Black Line features a black headliner and surfaces covered in bi-tone black Nuluxe with gray-colored bolsters and stitching. The steering wheel gets Matte Black Ash Wood trim. Optional roof crossbars are available for the special model. All versions of the 2022 GX 460 get a refined center console with an updated 10.3-inch multimedia touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa integration.

New standard features include Intuitive Parking Assist, navigation, and power-folding and heated mirrors. All versions of the vehicle also include a three-year Lexus Enform Remote trial for remote engine starting using select smart devices. The interior of the GX has six USB ports allowing driver and passenger to charge their smart devices.

All versions of the GX 460 are powered by a 4.6-liter V-8 engine that makes 301 horsepower and 329 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle can tow 6500 pounds and features Trailer Sway Control. Full-time automatic four-wheel drive is standard along with a Torsen torque-sensing limited-slip center differential disturbing power 40:60 front to rear under most driving conditions. The four-wheel-drive system also has a low range for slow-speed off-road driving, and the center differential can be locked electronically. For those who plan on going off-road, an Off-Road Package is available on the Luxury grade. Pricing for the vehicle is unannounced at this time.