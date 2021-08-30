2022 Kia Sorento starts at under $30,000

One of the most popular vehicles that Kia produces is its SUV called the Sorento. The SUV is one of the brand’s oldest models, and some changes have come to the lineup for 2022. One of the biggest changes is that Kia has introduced a new Sorento PHEV that will be sold alongside the standard and hybrid versions of the line.
Kia has also added a new all-wheel-drive Sorento Hybrid that will be appealing to buyers in cold-weather states. In addition, Kia has also expanded the availability of its rugged X-Line package to the Sorento EX and S models. Additional features are also added for 2022, with the SX-P getting standard memory seats with 14-way power and a new thigh extender. Sorento SX-P also gets standard heated captain’s seats in the rear.
Sorento S trim and higher get standard navigation and telematics with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Kia has confirmed pricing on most 2022 Sorento models. The only trim levels of the SUV not yet priced are the plug-in hybrid versions, which will be announced later. 2022 Sorento pricing is as follows:
- Sorento LX FWD- $29,490
- Sorento LX AWD- $31,290
- Sorento S FWD- $32,290
- Sorento X-Line S AWD- $34,290
- Sorento EX FWD- $35,390
- Sorento X-Line EX AWD- $39,090
- Sorento SX FWD- $38,190
- Sorento SX AWD- $39,990
- Sorento SX-P FWD- $41,090
- Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD- $43,090
- Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S FWD- $33,990
- Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S AWD- $35,790
- Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX FWD- $35,990
- Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX AWD- $38,290
- Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX- TBD
- Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX-P- TBD
All of the above MSRPs are in addition to a $1,175 destination charge.