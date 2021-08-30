2022 Kia Sorento starts at under $30,000

One of the most popular vehicles that Kia produces is its SUV called the Sorento. The SUV is one of the brand’s oldest models, and some changes have come to the lineup for 2022. One of the biggest changes is that Kia has introduced a new Sorento PHEV that will be sold alongside the standard and hybrid versions of the line.

Kia has also added a new all-wheel-drive Sorento Hybrid that will be appealing to buyers in cold-weather states. In addition, Kia has also expanded the availability of its rugged X-Line package to the Sorento EX and S models. Additional features are also added for 2022, with the SX-P getting standard memory seats with 14-way power and a new thigh extender. Sorento SX-P also gets standard heated captain’s seats in the rear.

Sorento S trim and higher get standard navigation and telematics with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Kia has confirmed pricing on most 2022 Sorento models. The only trim levels of the SUV not yet priced are the plug-in hybrid versions, which will be announced later. 2022 Sorento pricing is as follows:

Sorento LX FWD- $29,490

Sorento LX AWD- $31,290

Sorento S FWD- $32,290

Sorento X-Line S AWD- $34,290

Sorento EX FWD- $35,390

Sorento X-Line EX AWD- $39,090

Sorento SX FWD- $38,190

Sorento SX AWD- $39,990

Sorento SX-P FWD- $41,090

Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD- $43,090

Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S FWD- $33,990

Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S AWD- $35,790

Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX FWD- $35,990

Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX AWD- $38,290

Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX- TBD

Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX-P- TBD

All of the above MSRPs are in addition to a $1,175 destination charge.