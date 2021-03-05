2022 Jeep Wagoneer will be first vehicle to offer Fire TV for Auto

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer will be the first vehicles to offer a Fire TV integration as part of the infotainment system. Assuming the customer opts for the optional tech package, they’ll be able to stream content using Fire TV for Auto from major platforms like Hulu and Netflix. The displays will be available for the rear seats and front passenger seat.

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models will feature the Uconnect 5 platform and Amazon’s Fire TV for Auto, giving users access to Alexa, streaming content, games, as well as vehicle features. The content syncs with the user’s Amazon account, offering seamless experiences like pausing a Netflix movie at home and resuming where you left off in the vehicle.

When it comes to safety, Jeep says the entertainment display for the passenger seat has a privacy filter that makes it impossible for the driver to watch the content. The main Unconnect 5 display will allow the driver to watch the Fire TV streaming content when the SUV is in ‘park.’

The entertainment system includes a remote specifically for the Fire TV for Auto platform; it packs an Alexa push-to-talk button, plus a button that connects the Uconnect 5 system and the Fire TV platform. By using that latter button, users will get access to maps and the vehicle’s other features like climate.

The Fire TV for Auto package will be available in the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer starting this fall in the US, Canada, and Mexico. In a statement talking about the integration, Amazon Fire TV VP and General Manager Sandeep Gupta said: