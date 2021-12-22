2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L adds a screen you never knew you needed

Jeep is talking about some of the new technology it’s fitting into the 2022 Grand Cherokee L. The automotive manufacturer is cramming new technology and connectivity into the vehicle for drivers and passengers. Jeep is also talking up new exterior colors and new styling packages available later in the model year.

Via Jeep

Passenger Technology

For many years automotive manufacturers, including Jeep, have put technology into their vehicles, typically focusing on the rear seat passengers. Certainly, integrated screens in the headrests or overhead in many SUVs have been around for a long time to keep both adults and kids in the back seats occupied on long trips. However, front passenger seat occupants have been ignored.

Jeep is changing that with a new 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display. The screen is meant to allow the front passenger seat occupant to offer co-pilot assistance with navigation, camera viewing, and to provide visual entertainment. Jeep is clear that the segment-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen, mounted on the dashboard, will be a late availability item.

The dash screen for the front passenger is limited to specific trims, including the Limited, Overland, and Summit models as an option. The screen is standard on the high-end Summit Reserve model. Jeep continues to take care of rear-seat passengers with available dual 10.1-inch high-definition rear-seat entertainment displays that have integrated Amazon Fire TV.

By integrating Fire TV, on long trips, fans will be able to stream videos from various streaming services, play games, listen to music, and download additional content on the road. Fire TV connectivity is provided via an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot or via a tethered smartphone or hotspot. The rear seat entertainment system also has 16 gigabytes of built-in storage to download content for viewing on the road. However, because of the software and operating system for the entertainment system, only 9 gigabytes is available for each rear display.

The rear seat entertainment system allows each screen to view the same content or watch individual content. Jeep ships the system with two voice remotes with Alexa. The dual 10.1-inch HD rear entertainment displays will be a late availability item like the passenger screen. They will be available as an option on Limited, Overland, and Summit models. Front and rear passenger screens do have HDMI ports. The front passenger screen can control content for the screens in the back, ideal for parents trying to take care of kids on a long road trip.

New Exterior Packages

Jeep is also rolling out new exterior packages for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L. The new packages include a new Limited Black and Summit High Altitude package bringing new appearance items to the exterior of the SUV. The Limited Black package includes 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, while the Summit High Altitude package features 21-inch gloss black wheels. Both packages feature gloss black exterior accents and badging, gloss black roof rails and unique seven-slot grilles. Both of those packages will be late availability.

New Colors

Jeep has also confirmed a trio of new exterior colors for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L. However, some of the colors are exclusive to particular trim levels. One of the colors is called Ember, and it will be available for Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. Another color available on those same trim levels is called Midnight Sky. Finally, Hydro Blue rounds out the trio of new colors and is available on Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve.

Other Vehicle Details

For 2022, the Grand Cherokee L comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission for all models. Buyers shopping for the Overland or Summit trims can get an optional 5.7-liter V-8 paired with the same automatic transmission. The V-6 engine makes 293 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque. The V8 produces 357 horsepower and 390 pound-foot of torque.

Overland and Summit models feature standard Quadra-Lift air suspension replacing the normal coil springs at each wheel, adding up to 4.17 inches of lift to the SUV. The SUV is available in 4WD with different 4WD systems depending on the model chosen. Most trims come standard with rear-wheel drive. No matter which drive system the buyer chooses, all can tow 6200 pounds when fitted with the standard V6. Vehicles optioned with 4WD and the V-8 can tow 7200 pounds.

No matter which engine is chosen, neither of the large SUVs is particularly fuel-efficient. A 2WD V6 model is rated for 19 MPG in the city, 26 MPG on the highway, and 21 MPG combined. A V-6 4WD gets 18 MPG in the city, 25 MPG on the highway, and 21 MPG combined. The V8 is only available with 4WD and is rated for 14 MPG in the city, 22 MPG on the highway, and 17 MPG combined.

Pricing for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L starts at $38,890 for the Laredo, $45,210 for the Limited, $54,805 for the Overland, $58,865 for the Summit and $60,865 for the Summit Reserve. Jeep has offered no pricing details on the new passenger technology or styling packages.