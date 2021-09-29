2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV revealed with new Trailhawk trim

Jeep has unveiled the 2022 Grand Cherokee, the two-row version of its best-seller, including the first plug-in hybrid version of the SUV. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is the second in Jeep’s PHEV series, following the (perhaps unexpectedly) well-received 2021 Wrangler 4xe that hit forecourts last year.

Most of the new Grand Cherokee doesn’t come as a huge surprise, of course: we’ve seen what Jeep has in mind for the latest generation of the SUV in the shape of the Grand Cherokee L, its first three-row version. Launched earlier this year, that added a blast of luxury in with the usual off-road talents.

For the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the luxury and tech stay, but the last row of seats disappears. There’ll also be a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, with an increased focus on off-road performance. As you’d expect, the highlights of Jeep’s options range – like the Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II 4×4 systems, and the Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic semi-active damping – can be had, too.

For gas engines, the standard will be the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, with 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It’ll be matched to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, rated for up to 6,200 pounds of toeing, and Jeep says it’s been fettled for smoother engine restarts using the standard stop/start system. It’ll be standard on the Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims.

For those who want eight cylinders, there’s the 5.7-liter V8, with 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. It’ll tow up to 7,200 pounds, gets the same transmission, and can shut off half of the cylinders for improved economy. The V8 will be optional on the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve.

Jeep’s air suspension system can raise the SUV for up to 11.3-inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water fording. Select-Terrain traction management, meanwhile, has five modes – Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand – and can also disconnect the front axle to switch the SUV to rear-wheel drive only, when the extra traction isn’t required.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

In the Grand Cherokee 4xe, meanwhile, the focus will be on blending gas and electric power rather than specifically pushing electric-only range. Indeed, the 25 miles of EV-only driving it’ll do means that you probably won’t be making many trips without the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine kicking in at least occasionally. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic as standard.

Overall, the 4xe gets 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Total driving range with a full tank and a full battery is 440+ miles, Jeep promises, and it’s expecting a 57 MPGe rating once the EPA weighs in. Like in the Wrangler 4xe, there’ll be various drive modes: Hybrid, mixing gas and electric automatically; Electric, which prioritizes the battery power alone; and eSave, which reserves the remaining charge in the battery for use later on.

Quadra Trac II 4×4 – with a two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio – is standard on the Grand Cherokee 4xe, as is a 6,000 pound maximum tow rating. The 4xe drivetrain will be offered on on the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Also new for the fifth-generation SUV is the new Trailhawk trim. Promising to be the most off-road-capable version of the Grand Cherokee so far, it includes standard 18-inch all-terrain tires, integrated off-road camera, Quadra-Lift air suspension, better approach, departure, and breakover angles, and the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with rear eLSD and Selec-Terrain. It also gets high-strength steel skid plates, a sway-bar disconnect system, and special Trailhawk graphics.

It can be had with the gas engines, but also the 4xe drivetrain. There, you get a 47.4:1 crawl ratio, blue tow-hooks and matching blue accents on the wheels, and a glare-proof black and blue matte Trailhawk hook decal.

New design, inside and out

As for the aesthetic, there’s a wider grille, a lower roofline, and a lower beltline to improve airiness in the cabin. A gloss-black roof is standard on Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims, and optional on Overland. Eight wheel options – up to 21-inches in size – are available.

Inside, though, are where the biggest changes lie. A big 10.1-inch digital cluster, sizable central touchscreen, and optional 10.25-inch front passenger display make for a screen-heavy front cabin, while an entertainment package for the rear seats includes integrated Amazon Fire TV streaming. Heated/ventilated seats for both rows are available.

Uconnect 5 infotainment is standard, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as is a safety package including Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Path detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Management, Lane Departure Warnings and assistance, brake assist, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, and tire pressure monitoring. Options include night-vision, intersection collision assist, parking assistance, and a 360-degree camera. Active Driving Assist – Jeep’s hands-on “automated driving” system – is optional.

You can also have wireless phone charging, Amazon Alexa integration, navigation, a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, and a McIntosh 950W audio system.

Pricing for the new 2022 Grand Cherokee will be confirmed closer to the SUV’s arrival in Jeep dealerships. That’s expected to take place in Q4 2021 for the gas models, with the Grand Cherokee 4xe scheduled for early 2022.