2022 Chevrolet Silverado gets the 850 horsepower Yenko treatment

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has been taking trucks and other vehicles and giving them significantly more power and other updates. SVE has revealed the 2022 Yenko/SC Silverado and the Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road. The difference between the trucks is that the Off-Road version has lifted suspension and off-road tires while the other version features lowered suspension and street tires.

Both are aimed at completely different usage scenarios, but they feature the same power under the hood. The trucks feature GM’s 8-speed transmission and a supercharger bolted onto the 6.2-liter V-8 engine increasing power output to 850 horsepower and 800 pound-foot of torque. The lowered street person of the truck is available on any 2022 crew cab or double cab LT, RST, LTZ, or High Country model with a short or standard bed.

The off-road version is available on 2022 crew cab or double cab with short or standard beds. Both versions are available from GM dealerships. To allow the V8 engines to support so much boost, the engine is blueprinted using an aluminum block and then fitted with computer-balanced rotating assemblies that include forged steel crankshafts and forged aluminum pistons. Cylinder heads are also CNC ported.

The vehicles include a three-year/36,000-mile warranty on the engine and supercharger. So the transmission can survive all that power; it’s upgraded to a heavy-duty automatic with its own three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Yenko will build only 50 units of each version of the truck.

Features on the off-road version include suspension lifted by four inches and a unique appearance package all around, including a custom hood, grille, and rack in the bed. The interior is also customized. The street version of the truck features a suspension that is lowered by two inches in the front and five inches in the rear. It also gets similar custom touches inside out. Pricing is unannounced.