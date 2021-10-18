2022 Acura RDX SUV starts at $40,345

Accura has announced the pricing and availability for all versions of the 2022 RDX SUV. The RDX is a five-passenger SUV, and it will be available at dealers on November 2 and can be preordered now. The entry-level RDX with front-wheel drive starts at $40,345 when destination and handling are included.

Moving one rung up the model hierarchy is the RDX with Technology Package priced at $42,995, including destination. The RDX A-spec with Technology Package is $45,995 with the destination charge. The base RDX with Acura’s SH-AWD system is $42,545 with destination.

RDX with Technology Package in all-wheel-drive starts at $45,195, and the RDX A-Spec with Technology Package and AWD is $48,195. RDX with Advance Package features standard all-wheel-drive costs $50,345. The A-spec with Advance Package and all-wheel drive is $52,345. The top-of-the-line RDX model is the PMC edition featuring standard all-wheel-drive priced at $55,295.

For 2022, the RDX SUV has been fitted with some updates. The vehicles have enhanced Active Sound Control meant to reduce road noise and improve interior quietness as standard on all models. All versions also feature standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Alexa built-in. All versions also have available Qi-compatible wireless charging technology.

The available Technology Package includes 27 unique interior lighting color combinations, with 24 of them inspired by driving destinations worldwide. The Integrated Dynamics System has been upgraded to provide a more distinctive driving feel between the four different modes. The available Adaptive Damper System has more response in Sport Mode and more comfort in Comfort Mode.

Buyers of the RDX A-spec get a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and Advance Package buyers get power-folding side mirrors. The RDX PMC edition includes Long Beach Blue Pearl paint with an orchid interior, and production is limited to 200 units. All MSRPs include the destination and handling charge.