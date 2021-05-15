2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition has 710 horsepower

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been taking various cars and trucks and making them faster for a long time. Its latest offering is the 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado California Edition, which started life as your typical Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Once the guys at SVE are done with it, it’s much faster than it was originally. The California Edition truck can be built on any 2021 6.2-liter Crew Cab or double cab Silverado model, including the trail boss, LT Trail Boss, RST, LTC, or high country with short beds or standard beds.

While the truck is called the California Edition, it is available in all 50 states directly from GM dealers. The core of the modifications for the pickup is a new 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger promising over 100 percent volumetric efficiency using an oversized air-to-water intercooler. The supercharger also uses a dual-pass heat exchanger in the truck’s front bumper to control temperatures.

SVE says that the unique intercooled bypass system uses better acceleration and less than one horsepower of power consumption during cruising for excellent fuel economy. The supercharger system also has an aluminum high-flow intake manifold, high-flow supercharger cooling system, billet idler plate, and adjustable idler system. The supercharger housing is available in textured black or custom color options.

The company says the truck “could easily qualify” as the quickest 2021 limited production emission legal pickup truck in the world. That’s a very specific claim, and the company says it will only build 50 units. SVE doesn’t mention the performance figures for the pickup, but it sounds like it would be very fast.

Several options include fully custom interiors with custom leather colors and sports suspension that could add to the price. The truck also features a three-year 36,000-mile warranty on non-powertrain components and a similar warranty for the supercharger assembly. Pricing for the truck is unannounced.