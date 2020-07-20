2021 Yenko S/C Silverado pickup has 800 hp

Specialty Vehicle Engineering, or SVE, has a long history of taking regular vehicles and making them significantly higher performing. It’s latest offering is a highly modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup known as the Yenko S/C Silverado. The vehicle features a handbuilt 6.2-liter V-8 that uses forged internals and CNC-ported heads.

To that V-8 engine is attached a centrifugal supercharger of the same sort offered on the GMC Syclone that has an air-to-water intercooler. The results of the built engine and supercharger combination is 800 hp and 720 pound-feet of torque that also has a three year/36,000 mile warranty. The stock transmission would have a hard time surviving that much horsepower and torque.

To make the transmission last, SVE upgrades the clutch packs and adds its own torque converter. The engine exhales through a set of long-tube headers and a full stainless exhaust system. SVE also addresses the handling of the pickup with larger sway bars, progressive springs, and a 2-inch front and 5-inch rear drop.

Buyers can choose the hotrod pickup in either to will drive or for will drive configurations. Chevy version you purchase, the truck rolls on custom SVE 22 x 10-inch wheels that come in three different finishes. Stopping the powerful truck is done with Brembo breaks that measure 16.1-inches in front, and the buyer gets to choose the caliper color.

One of the more exciting things is that the pickup can be ordered and serviced at any Chevrolet dealer. SVE only intends to build 50 2021 Yenko S/C Silverado pickups. Pricing is unclear, but with a built V-8 and supercharger, it will be costly.