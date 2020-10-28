2021 Toyota Sienna lands at dealerships next month

Toyota has announced that its refined 2021 Sienna van will be hitting dealerships around the US in November. The automaker says the new Sienna reimagines the minivan for a broader range of life stages and activities. One significant new feature for the 2021 Sienna range is that hybrid power is standard across all trims.

Sienna is also designed, engineered, and assembled in the US. Among the premium features for the van are kick-open and closed sliding doors and rear gate, four-zone climate control system, heated second-row super-long slide the captain’s chairs with the Ottomans, power tilt and telescoping steering column and heated steering wheel, digital rear-view mirror, a 10-inch color head-up display, and an available 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is also available with all-wheel drive. Other available options include a tow hitch and an optional 1500-watt inverter with a 120 volt AC outlet for camping equipment. All versions of the Sienna for 2021 can tow up to 3500 pounds. The 2021 Sienna is the fourth-generation of the minivan and is all-new from the ground up. It features a front designed to resemble the Japanese bullet train.

The interior is also all-new and features a new Bridge Console placing the shifter and necessary functions within reach of the driver along with cupholders and an available wireless charger. Lots of storage bins for small personal items and a larger bin for bags and purses are integrated. The Sienna LE and some XLE models are equipped in an eight-seat configuration with a storable middle seat. Some XLE models, along with the XSE, Limited, and Platinum, are seven-seat models with the Super Long Slide second-row captains chairs. Limited and Platinum FWD models get ottomans.

Sienna also has second-generation Toyota Safety Sense with a full range of driver assistance and safety features. The hybrid powertrain has 245 total horsepower and EPA-estimated 36 combined MPG fuel economy. The combustion engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. A 10 year/150,000 mile warranty covers batteries. Pricing starts at $34,460 for the Sienna LE FWD or $36,464 for the AWD. The top-of-the-line Platinum is $49,900 for FWD or $50,460 for the AWD. All MSRP’s are in addition to the $1175 destination and handling fee.