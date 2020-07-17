2021 Toyota Avalon comes with all-wheel drive for the first time

Toyota has announced the 2021 Avalon, which is its premium midsize sedan. For the 2021 model year, the vehicle comes for the first time with all-wheel drive available on XLE and Limited grades. Toyota estimates that the all-wheel driver model will count for approximately 20% of Avalon sales. All-wheel-drive models are particularly critical in cold-weather environments, and the addition of all drive certainly help Toyota.

Toyota notes that fuel economy for the all-wheel-drive Avalon is estimated at 25 MPG in the city, 34 MPG on the highway, and 28 MPG combined. Toyota also notes the awful drive equipment doesn’t impact passenger space, truck room, ride comfort, And whiteness, or agility. XLE AWD versions also get a leather-rap heated steering wheel, which was already standard on the Limited.

The Avalon novel drive will be offered in North America only in built-in Kentucky. Toyota has a total of 10 Avalon variations for 2021, including a V6 gas engine offered in the XLE, XSE Nightshade, Limited, Touring, and TRD grades. A hybrid powertrain is offered on XLE, XSE, and Limited grades.

The TRD Avalon version features a 301 hp, direct-injected DOHC 3.5L V-6 engine. The engine is paired with a direct-shift eight-speed automatic transmission with sport mode and paddle shifters. This version also features a TRD-tuned dual exhaust system better sound on acceleration and title.

That version also features the underbody braces for increased torsional rigidity and unique Springs, the lower the vehicle by 0.6 inches. The TRD version also has larger brakes with 12.9-inch rotors dual-piston calipers in the front that are nearly an inch larger than those on other models. Some models have genuine Yamaha wood trim while others feature aluminum trim. Seating varies depending on the model, but leather and Ultrasuede are available in some models.