2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja is a pickup monster with 1,050 lb-ft of torque

If your big truck needs are bigger than most, then the 2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja may well fit the ticket. Shelby American’s latest riff off of Ford’s burly pickups, the new Super Baja is baed on the already popular three-quarter ton truck, but with torque cranked up beyond 1,000 lb-ft for some serious off-road and towing potential.

Shelby starts off with a new Ford F-250 Lariat Ultimate 4×4 as the donor car. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo-diesel stays, here delivering 475 horsepower at 2,600 rpm, and 1,050 lb-ft of torque at just 1,600 rpm. The 10-speed automatic transmission stays, too.

It’s all paired with a Shelby by FOX performance suspension system, with adjustable upper control arms, custom BDS lift system and front radius arms, and a FOX 2.0 dual steering stabilizer. The front coilovers get FOX 2.5 adjustable reservoirs and backup adjustable shocks, while the rear get FOX 2.5 factory race adjustable shocks with piggyback reservoirs.

18-inch custom wheels are wrapped in beefy BFG KM3 37-inch rubber. The result, the company says, is a truck as much at home doing serious off-roading as it is at performance street driving.

On the outside, there are a few ways it’s clear you’re driving something special. There’s a new front bumper, made of powder coated black steel, equipped with two points and air flow vents. Shelby also adds a 40-inch curved LED light bar and two 11.75-inch LED drive lights, along with a functional Ram Air Hood with extraction vent.

At the rear, there’s a matching steel bumper and two more 11.75-inch LED drive lights. Painted fender flares and a painted front grille, a Super Baja Chase Rack System with a 50-inch power-actuated LED light bar and not one but two spare wheel and tire mounts, and XL power steps with rock sliders and lights round things out. Shelby then throws in powder-coated exhaust tips, a spray-in bed liner, deep tinted windows, and special exterior badging.

Inside, there’s a full retrim in leather, with accent stitching and special Shelby logos. Custom carbon fiber is on the dash and doors, with embroidered floor mats. The gauges are stainless steel, and there are billet racing pedals. There’s no shortage of Shelby Super Baja badging, either, along with serialized numbers on the engine and dash.

Only 250 of the 2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja will be produced, with pricing kicking off at $125,805 including the donor F-250. Sales will be through select Tuscany and Ford dealers in the US.