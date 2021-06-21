2021 Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors make flat screens hip again

For the past years, display makers in both TV and monitor markets have been aggressively pushing curved screens to consumers. Advertising their more cinematic form, these curved panels almost try to make flat screens sound uncool. Of course, not everyone might buy into all that curved marketing and have preferences for more traditional displays. Trying to address all market segments, Samsung is launching four new gaming monitors from its Odyssey line to deliver all the goodies that gamers expect but in a non-curved form this time.

At the highest rung of the ladder is the Odyssey G7 model G70A, a 28-inch screen that boasts a 3840×2160 pixel resolution and a max refresh rate of 144Hz. This screen boasts of the best that the Samsung Odyssey line has to offer, including support for both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC anti-tearing technologies, Auto Source Switch+ for a seamless transition between video input sources, and multitasking capabilities like Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP). The monitor also supports a 4K 120Hz resolution via HDMI 2.1, making it a formidable partner to your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The 27-inch Odyssey G5 model G50A, on the other hand, is the golden mean, offering nearly the same features with a more manageable size and, hopefully, a more accessible price tag. The QHD monitor’s defining feature is its 165Hz refresh rate which, together with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC, makes visual lag a thing of the past.

Last but definitely not least are two Odyssey G3 model G30A screens that come in 27 and 24 inches. These screens max out at 1080p resolutions and 144Hz refresh rates, still enough for decent gaming experiences. It does miss out on NVIDIA G-SYNC support but at least remains compatible with FreeSync Premium. Unfortunately, the monitors also cap out at Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, missing out on support for more advanced video graphics tech like variable refresh rates, among other things.

The 2021 Samsung Odyssey monitors expand the line to cater to all kinds of gamers with different preferences and, more importantly, budgets. That said, the company hasn’t yet disclosed availability details for the four monitors.