2021 Roush Super Duty pickup adds style and performance

The 2021 Ford Super Duty pickup offers impressive performance and towing capability right out of the box. Aftermarket tuner Roush has been taking Ford vehicles, including the iconic Mustang and Ford trucks, and giving them more style and performance for a very long time. Roush has announced the 2021 Super Duty pickup that improves the Ford Super Duty performance and improves styling with new components for the outside and interior of the truck.

Roush outfits the truck with a high-performance coil-over suspension system, DPF-back dual-tip exhaust system, and 20-inch wheels. The wheels are shod with 35-inch General Grabber A/TX tires for better handling characteristics on and off the road. Other features include more aggressive fender flares and a custom high-flow Roush grille with dual LED light bars.

Roush Super Duty pickups also get a custom front bumper cover and special graphics package. The upgraded suspension system is the 2.0 performance Suspension System by Fox that levels the ride height front and rear for the pickup. The custom wheels are 20-inch units in satin black, and the all-terrain tires improve traction in off-road conditions.

The fender flares are made from a durable material and painted to match the body of the pickup. Graphics include Roush branding, the American flag, and other accents on the exterior of the truck. The graphics are subtle and not too in-your-face. In the interior of the pickup, Roush includes embroidered headrests, serialized console badge, a special gauge cluster, and special Roush floor liners by WeatherTech.

There are some upgrades for those wanting to go the extra mile, including additional graphics and Premium Leather Seats with branded headrests. A special Console Vault providing secure storage for valuables is available, as well as an off-road utility kit. Pricing for the 2021 Roush Super Duty starts at $14,900 in addition to the base vehicle.