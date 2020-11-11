2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition celebrates the 4×4 pickup

Ram is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first mass-produced 4×4 pickup truck called the Power Wagon. When the Power Wagon was first produced, it was a Dodge. Years ago, the line of Dodge pickups was spun off to become Ram trucks. To celebrate the anniversary, RAM is offering the 2021 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition.

The pickup is loaded with special features to celebrate the history of the model. The special edition has a “Power Wagon 75 Years of Service” door badge, black grille mesh with gunmetal RAM badge, black diamond door and tailgate graphics, and rock rails with sidestep capability. The premium headlamps feature gloss black surrounds, and the truck rolls on 17-inch painted cast aluminum wheels.

Those wheels are beadlock-capable and have 33-inch tires. The special version comes in 11 colors, including two unique to the model – Molten Orange and Anvil Gray. Other available colors include monotone Diamond Black Crystal and multiple two-tone options, including Maximum Steel Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic, Hydro Blue, Patriot Blue, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Bright White, and Olive Green.

Inside the truck, special edition buyers get premium Mountain Brown leather interior with bucket seats featuring a Power Wagon 75 logo and special door inserts. The interior also features a gloss black instrument panel insert, center console, and dashboard badges. The radio surround has dark brushed aluminum and piano black accents.

Power Wagon offers Uconnect 4C NAV with a 12-inch fully configurable screen, satellite radio, and off-road pages showing ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll. Unique suspension tuning, a factory lift, electronic transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound WARN Zeon-12 winch are all standard. Pricing for the 75th Anniversary edition is $65,250 plus a $1695 destination charge. The truck will be on dealer lots starting in Q4.