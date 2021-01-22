2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001 to be auctioned for charity

FCA, now known as Stellantis, has a long history of auctioning off vehicles for charity. The automaker has teamed up with Barrett-Jackson auctions to sell an important truck, with all proceeds going to charity at the Scottsdale auction on March 26. The truck in question is the very first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition off the production line.

The truck is VIN 001 of 702 Launch Edition models. Barrett-Jackson has agreed to waive all auction fees with 100 percent of the sales price benefiting the United Way for Southeastern Michigan 211 helpline providing services to veterans and their families. The pickup is painted in a Launch Edition exclusive Anvil Gray color.

The truck is also sold with a one-of-a-kind VIN 001 Authentication Kit. The kit includes a presentation box with a bound book custom developed by the Ram brand team highlighting the design and development of the TRX. The kit also features exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model, and a Ram truck cover developed by the vehicle design team.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was built to take the off-road performance truck fight directly to the Ford Raptor. Ram fits all 1500 TRX pickups with a supercharged V-8 making 702 horsepower. The big power number makes it the most powerful truck straight from the factory.

The powerful V-8 pushes the full-size pickup to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and it can run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph. Top speed is limited to 118 mph. Ram brags that it’s the fastest and most potent mass-produced half-ton pickup in the world. The truck is designed for going fast off-road and has 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and rolls on 35-inch all-terrain tires. Launch Edition models also include other tidbits like carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, advanced safety group, and hood and body side graphics.