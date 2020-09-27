2021 Ram 1500 TRX Know & Go mobile app teaches about truck features

RAM has announced a new employee-developed app that will debut for the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX. The app is called the Know & Go mobile app and uses augmented reality to teach owners about features of their truck. The idea came from the automaker’s first Pitch Night and was developed by the employees who pitch the idea.

The app was created as an interactive way for customers to learn about their vehicles throughout the ownership lifecycle. The app will be available through the preferred app store, which would presumably mean the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app uses the camera on the user smartphone to incorporate augmented reality to view a vehicle’s features.

Users would aim the camera at the part of their vehicle they want to know more about, and a name and description would be overlaid on the image on the smartphone screen. The app features augmented-reality discovery, self-discovery of features, push notifications of undiscovered features, feature overview and how-to videos, and feature-specific owners manual pages.

While the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will be the first vehicle to get the new augmented reality experience, the automaker does plan to roll the app out to other vehicles in the FCA portfolio. The Pitch Night program borrowed a “familiar television show format,” which we assume means something similar to Shark Tank.

Employees were encouraged to create, develop, and present new ideas for connectivity and infotainment features. More than 500 ideas were submitted and were then cut down to 50 to be advanced to the next round. Those ideas were presented to a panel of judges, including FCA’s CEO and other executive leadership team members. Out of that 50, the top 14 ideas were chosen. The Know & Go app was ultimately selected as the winner and developed into a real product.