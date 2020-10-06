2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition pickup revealed

Ram has unveiled the new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition pickup. The truck offers luxury inspired by the Southwest and capability in one package. RAM says that the Limited Longhorn replaces the Laramie Longhorn and the 10th Anniversary Edition. The special edition’s hallmark is an interior featuring premium materials such as real wood, leather, and metal trim.

The special edition truck’s features and design cues are meant to remind of an antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots, and a horse and saddle. On the outside, the Limited, Longhorn model has a chrome-slat grill and header surrounding the premium LED headlamps with adaptive front-lighting system. The truck also features chrome bumpers, tow hooks, and sidesteps as standard with power sidesteps as an option.

The tailgate is fitted with a Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition badge, and the tailgate is a multi-function unit. Buyers can choose new 20-inch wheels and a variety of finishes. The interior features a leather-wrapped dashboard, suede door bolsters, and leather bolster seat inserts with a Laser Filigree design offering a southwestern style.

The interior is a special Mountain Brown color with hammered metal aluminum liquid graphite accents. Rounding out the special interior accents are a gloss black shifter center with a silver stripe, metal pedal kit, and antique-style badge that’s flush with the console lid. The pickup is available with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine or a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.

The pickup comes exclusively in the Crew Body configuration with a five-foot seven inch or six-foot four-inch bed length. The MSRP for the RAM 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is $56,870 plus a $1695 destination charge. The truck is available to purchase now.