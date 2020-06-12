2021 Mini Vehicle line starts at $19,750

Mini has announced the official pricing for its 2021 model year range. The range starts with the Mini Oxford Edition two-door at $19,750, which is the same price as the 2020 year model. The next version of the range is the Mini Cooper hardtop two-door at $22,400, which is $1000 lower than last year’s model. The Cooper S hardtop two-door is $26,400, a $1000 discount from the previous year model.

The Cooper SE hardtop two-door starts at $29,900, the same price as it was last year. The John Cooper Works hardtop is $32,400, $1000 lower than the 2020 model. One of the new cars in the line is the John Cooper Works GP, which is new for 2021 and is priced at $44,900.

Stepping into the four-door range starts with the Oxford Edition at $20,750. The Cooper hardtop four-door is $23,400, which is $1000 less than last year’s model. Buyers of the Cooper S hardtop four-door will save $1000 compared to the 2020 model with the 2021 priced at $27,400.

Convertible shoppers can get into the Cooper Convertible for $27,400, while the Cooper S convertible is $31,400, both $1000 cheaper than last year. The John Cooper Works convertible is $38,400. The Cooper S Clubman is $29,900, the Cooper S ALL4 Clubman is $32,900, and the John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 is $39,500.

Mini starts its Countryman range at $29,100, both Oxford editions have been discontinued for 2021. The Countryman ALL4 sells for $31,100, and the Cooper S Countryman is $31,900. Mini does offer the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 PHEV at $41,500, the same price as the John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. None of the prices include the $850 destination handling charge.