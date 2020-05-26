2021 MINI Countryman revealed with ALL4 hybrid and JCW options

The new 2021 MINI Countryman has broken cover, the biggest of the automaker’s cars, and unsurprisingly its most practical. As before there’ll be everything from a plug-in hybrid MINI Countryman through to the most sporty model, the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4.

While it’s arguably as far from the original concept of the British MINI as you can imagine, the Countryman variant has actually been a hit for BMW, particular in the US. The outgoing version was responsible for almost 40-percent of MINI sales in the US in 2019; worldwide, it’s buyers’ pick almost 30-percent of the time.

For the 2021 model year, then, MINI isn’t straying too far from what works. Outside, there’s a new radiator grille, flanked with LED headlamps and fog lights as standard. LED rear lights – with a Union Jack design – are now standard, too. There are fresh wheel designs available, and a new set of body finishes including a Piano Black Exterior package.

That switches the chrome that MINI would ordinarily use for the headlamp surrounds, rear lights, grille, and side indicator trim for high-gloss black. The door handles and badging on the trunk are also changed. MINI will offer matching black mirror caps and side scuttles with a grey-black flag as an extra option.

17-inch wheels are standard, with up to 19-inch versions available. MINI is also adding White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic paint options as well. For MY2021, you can have your roof and mirror caps in black, white, or silver rather than body-colored, too.

2021 MINI Countryman Engines

Under the hood, there are a variety of powertrains available, including a 3-cylinder, 4-cylinder, and plug-in hybrid. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive are available too. The latter, MINI ALL4, pairs a 3-cylinder gas engine for the front wheels with an electric motor driving the rear wheels.

The MINI Cooper Countryman will have 134hp and do 0-60 mph in 9.3 seconds. An ALL4 version will have the same power, but 0-60 takes 9.6 seconds. The MINI Cooper S Countryman gets 189 hp and does 0-60 in 7.2 seconds; its ALL4 variant trims that to 7.1 seconds. The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has 224 hp and needs 6.5 seconds.

Then there’s the MINI JCW Countryman ALL4, which will be all-wheel drive as standard. It has 301 horsepower and a 149 mph top speed. 0-60 mph arrives in 4.9 seconds.

As for transmission, there’s an 8-speed Steptronic for the MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4, and the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 uses a 6-speed Steptronic. The front wheel drive MINI Cooper Countryman and MINI Cooper S Countryman both use a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Inside, more practicality and tech

As the largest of the MINI models, the 2021 Countryman unsurprisingly offers the most practical interior. The rear seat has a 40:20:40 split as standard: folding it down expands cargo space from 17.6 to 47.6 cubic feet.

Piano black interior trim is standard on the entry-level cars, with British Oak dark accent strips. A new MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver is optional, as are new Chesterfield Indigo Blue and Chesterfield Malt Brown leather interiors. All cars get a sports leather steering wheel; electric seat adjustment for both front seats are available.

A new digital instrument panel – 5-inches in size – is offered, and there are optional Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus infotainment systems for the 8.8-inch central touchscreen. MINI says it has better integrated the center console controls, too, and there are now touch-sensitive bookmark buttons.

MINI is baking-in a SIM card for the 2021 MINI Countryman’s standard connectivity package. That can be used to power integrated Amazon Alexa, which is available on the Iconic Trim, plus MINI Online internet services. OTA mapping updates are available, as is Apple CarPlay.

The 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman will arrive in US dealerships this summer. Pricing, fuel economy, hybrid electric range, and full specifications and options – including the expanded MINI Original Accessories range – will follow on in due course.