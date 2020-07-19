2021 MINI Coral Red Edition Hardtop is limited to 300 units for the US

MINI has announced a special edition version of its iconic hardtop that will be available in the United States in a very limited run. The vehicle is called the 2021 MINI Coral Red Edition Hardtop and will be offered in Cooper S two-door and four-door Hardtop models. Both versions of the car are expected to hit dealerships in the US next month.

What’s exclusive to the limited-edition vehicle is the appearance with a Coral Red Metallic paint color usually only offered on the MINI Clubman model. In the limited-edition cars, the red paint color is offset with a black roof and mirror caps. The vehicle also gets many design elements in Piano Black color, including headlight rings, fog light rings, and grill frame. The door handles, and MINI Wings badges are also black.

The interior of the vehicle is done up in matching Piano Black trim with Carbon Black leatherette upholstery. Coral Red Edition vehicles will also feature standard LED headlights and fog lights with Union Jack LED taillights. The rides also get 17-inch Rail Spoke two-tone wheels

The special edition vehicles are meant to pay homage to the special edition that MINI launched in 1979. That vehicle was the 20th Anniversary Edition called the Mini 1100 Special. That vehicle was cosmetically upgraded and offered in unique Metallic Rose or Metallic Silver paint with chrome Clubman-style bumpers. It also featured a black center grill and a vinyl roof that was tan for the Rose and Black for the silver.

MINI intends to offer “around” 300 units for US customers at dealerships around the US later this month. The MSRP for the two-door version is $32,275, while the four-door version will cost $34,520. Both vehicles are also subject to an additional $850 destination and handling fee.