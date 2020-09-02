2021 Mazda6 adds Carbon Edition and arrives in dealerships this month

Mazda has announced the 2021 Mazda6, which arrives in dealerships later this month. The vehicle starts at an MSRP of $24,325. The 2021 Mazda6 has available wireless Apple CarPlay, and Mazda has added a new Carbon Edition. The Carbon Edition gives the vehicle standout styling with an exclusive color scheme and features similar to the Grand Touring Reserve.

Carbon Edition buyers get a Polymetal Gray exterior, gloss black rear lip spoiler, gloss black door mirrors, and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. Inside, the car has red leather seats with black cross stitching and black hairline interior accents on the door and dash. The dash and center console armrest add red stitching to bring the color scheme together.

The base Mazda6 Sport come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Power comes from a Mazda Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine making 187 horsepower and 186 pounds-feet of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Mazda6 buyers also get a full suite of Mazda i-Activesense safety features, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are all standard.

Other features of the 2021 model include a Mazda Connect infotainment system with an eight-inch color touchscreen display, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, dual USB inputs, cloth seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, electric parking brake, and pushbutton start. The Touring version adds leatherette-trim seats, heated front seats, six-way power driver seat, advanced keyless entry system, moonroof, 19-inch wheels, dual rear-seat USB ports, and rear air conditioning vents.

The top of the range is the Grand Touring featuring a 2.5 Turbo engine making 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque with premium fuel. This version also features wireless Apple CarPlay and a Bose 11-speaker sound system. Another cool feature is a windshield-projected full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit. Pricing for the Grand Touring starts at $30,025, the Carbon Edition starts at $32,800, and the top-of-the-line Signature Edition starts at $35,750.