2021 LG OLED, QNED, NanoCell TVs global rollout has started

Last month, LG made a big splash with an almost inexhaustible number of TVs for consumers to choose from this year. From OLED QNED Mini LED, to NanoCell LCD, LG almost has a TV for every size, technology, and need. These TVs are starting to become available around the world this quarter and LG is taking a short breath to remind consumers what makes this generation of smart TVs special.

For the Z1, G1, C1, B1, and A1 OLED TV series, the highlight is LG’s new “OLED evo” tech. LG isn’t exactly diving deep into what makes this “evolution” special but it all boils down to reaching higher peak brightness to produce punchy images with more visible details.

Most of the new TVs also share the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 processor which brings with it what LG calls “AI Picture Pro”. In a nutshell, this uses AI and machine learning to recognize objects and characters onscreen to process each of them separately and make each one pop as needed. This goes hand in hand with an earlier AI Sound Pro tech that applies the same intelligence to transform two-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 surround sound at no extra hardware cost.

For the smart TVs in the bunch, there is also the new webOS 6.0 that pretty much overhauls the user interface that was inherited from Palm and HP way back. Some old webOS fans might not be so amused by the changes but LG promises a more personalized and more streamlined experience, especially with the new Magic Remote that has a dedicated key for the most popular streaming services.

LG has a plethora of TV models for each group, with the C1 offering the most options for OLEDs and the NanoCell 8K and 4K for LCDs. The company hasn’t yet announced prices for all of these nor which markets will carry which models but those will be announced closer to local availability.