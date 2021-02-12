2021 LG Gram laptops are now available in the US

PCs, particularly laptops, have experienced a surge last year, mostly due to new work and education arrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although analysts predict the high numbers won’t last long, PC makers are nonetheless putting out as many devices as they can while the positive situation lasts. Just last month, LG announced the latest models in its Gram line of lightweight laptops and most of those are now available for purchase in the US, at least if you’re not aiming for the 2-in-1 convertible kind.

Although they are no longer the sub-1kg notebooks LG once boasted, save for at least one model now, the LG gram still falls under the thin and light category of laptops. For this year, LG not only expanded the line to welcome 16-inch sizes while bidding farewell to the 15-inch models, it also stretched the screens to an all-new 16:10 aspect ratio. LG promises not only more screen to view but also more space for larger and more ergonomic keyboards and touchpads.

The 2021 Gram lineup also boasts of Intel’s Evo Platform certification, running on the 11th-gen Intel Core processors which also brings its much-touted Iris Xe graphics. That’s not the discrete Iris Xe Max, though, but it should still be an upgrade for some graphics and gaming applications. The larger models also boast 80W batteries advertising up to 22 hours of use, at least for the 16-inch models.

The 14-inch 2021 LG gram comes at just 999g (2.2 lbs) and has the lowest starting price of $999. On the other end of the spectrum is the lone 17-inch model at $1,799. All configurations for the LG Gram 14, Gram 16, and Gram 17 are now available for purchase.

What’s still missing are the LG gram 2-in-1 options that come in 14 and 16-inch sizes. These won’t arrive until the middle of March and will carry price tags ranging from $1,699 to $1,999.