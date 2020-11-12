2021 Lexus LS 500 and 500H revealed

Lexus has revealed the 2021 LS 500 and 500H with models packing enhancements to improve interior quietness and comfort. The vehicles also have fine-tuned suspension for improved ride quality along with additional refinements. One of those refinements is a new 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen for all models.

The 2021 LS is a refinement of the all-new version launched in 2018. However, Lexus does say that the new LS incorporates a “new philosophical change to its design known as the “Lexus Driving Signature.” Lexus Driving Signature aims to set a new standard for vehicle development and refinement going forward for the brand. 2021 LS 500 models will arrive in dealerships in late November, starting at $76,000.

The LS 500h models will arrive in early 2021, with pricing announced closer to launch. One of the key refinements Lexus made to the car is an evolution of suspension and chassis tuning. The suspension features revised spring and damper rates for improved damping performance. Lexus also optimized the diameter of the front and rear anti-roll bars.

The Adaptable Variable Suspension uses revised solenoids and control valves to improve low damping force. The vehicle also offers available ride-height-adjusting air suspension that makes getting into and out of the car easier. Power for the standard LS comes from a twin-turbo V6 making 416 horsepower and 442 pound-for the torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel-drive LS 500 can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

All-wheel-drive is available and has a Torsen limited-slip center differential able to send as much as 69 percent of available torque to the rear wheels on dry roads and 52 percent on slick surfaces. The hybrid version uses an Atkinson-cycle 3.5 liter V-6 with two electric motor/generators with a compact lithium-ion battery. The combined system output is 354 horsepower, and the RWD version can reach 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.