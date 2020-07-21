2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible pricing and options announced

Lexus is offered up new details in the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible that is its flagship performance vehicle expected to go on sale this summer. The car boasts a convertible top able to open in approximately 15 seconds. Power comes from a 471 hp naturally aspirated V-8 engine. Inside the car has a three-inch multimedia screen supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.
The MSRP for the LC 500 is listed at $101,000, and Lexus has priced up several options for the vehicle as well. Buyers will be able to choose the all-weather package for $250. Wheel options include 20-inch forged wheels in a dark graphite finish for $1210, or 21-inch forged wheels for $2650. The Head Up Display will cost $900, and performance fans can also get a Torsion Limited Slip Differential with Yamaha Performance Dampers for $460.
The high-end Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Audio system will add $1220. Premium paint is a $595 option, while carbon fiber scuff plates can be added for $600. There are a pair of packages that bring bundles of options and add significantly to the price of the vehicle.
One of the packages is the Touring Package that costs $5290. That package includes semi-aniline perforated leather-trimmed front seats with upper body heating, heated steering wheel, windshield de-icer, embossed headrests, and the Mark Levinson surround sound system. The top-of-the-line option package turns the 2021 Lexus LC 500 into the Inspiration Series.
The Inspiration Series adds $18,800 to the base $101,000 price tag. One major feature is an exclusive Structural Blue exterior paint. Other options included in the package are as follows: Bespoke Amalfi White semi-aniline leather-trimmed front seats with embossed headrest, 21″ Forged Alloy Wheels, Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Audio System, Torsen Limited-Slip Differential & Yamaha Performance Damper, heated leather-trimmed steering wheel, Climate Concierge with Upper Body Heating, windshield de-icer, carbon fiber scuff plates with Inspiration Series inscription & SmartAccess card key. Zero Halliburton Pursuit Aluminum 2-Piece Luggage Set designed for Lexus.