2021 Jaguar I-PACE gains faster charging and an improved infotainment system

Jaguar has announced that it’s all-electric performance SUV known as the I-PACE has received some updates. One of the most critical of the updates is significantly faster-charging capability thanks to a three-phase AC home charging system. The Jaguar I-PACE now comes with an 11kW onboard charger as standard, allowing customers with three-phase electricity supplies to enjoy significantly faster charging.

Jaguar says when the vehicle is connected to an 11kW wallbox, it’s able to add 33 miles of range per hour charged. A full charge from empty would take only 8.6 hours. Owners who live in single-phase markets using 7kW charging capability would be able to add 22 miles of charge per hour. On those less powerful wallboxes, charging completely would take 12.75 hours.

Much faster charging is supported on the go with dedicated charging stations. Jaguar I-PACE users connecting to a 50kW charger could add 39 miles of range in 15 minutes. A 100kW charger would add up to 78 miles in only 15 minutes. Jaguar has also updated the PIVI Pro infotainment system making it “as quick and easy to use as a smartphone.”

That infotainment system also features self-learning navigation that can show users where the nearest available charge station is and how much it will cost to charge the vehicle. The system also shows how long it would take to charge. The electric SUV has maintained its performance, able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

The overall driving range is 292 miles per charge. Connectivity now uses a dual-mode embedded SIM with a 4G data plan and wireless smartphone charging. The vehicle also has embedded Spotify and Bluetooth for two devices at the same time. A new 3D surround camera and ClearSight rear-view digital mirror deliver excellent visibility. The Jaguar I-PACE is currently available, priced from £65,195 in the UK.