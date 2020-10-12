Hyundai just threw a ton of tech at the 2021 Santa Fe SUV

Hyundai has unveiled the new 2021 Santa Fe, with the automaker aiming to nudge the SUV more upscale with added technology and a flagship Calligraphy trim. Under the hood there’s a new, 2.5-liter engine as standard, while Hyundai says that a plug-in hybrid Santa Fe is on track for next year.

Outside, there’s a broader, more three-dimensional grille, flanked with T-shaped LED lights. Hyundai has hollowed out the lower door panels for a more scalloped look, while sharpening the hood crease lines. At the rear, there are new reflector accents.

A 20-inch wheel option has been added, while the side mirrors can now be had in power-folding form with integrated turn-signal indicators. Puddle lamps are also available, and Hyundai has changed the front and rear skid plates too.

Inside, the center console has been raised, with a floating design. Nappa leather, soft-touch padding, and ambient lighting are all available, as is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The 12.3-inch 3D instrumentation we’ve seen offered on the new Genesis G80 is available on the new Santa Fe, too, while there’s support for remote start and control over HVAC and heated/ventilated seat settings.

Dynamic voice recognition – which can control things like HVAC, the rear hatch, and more – a wireless phone charging pad, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available too. There’s also a new Harman-Kardon audio system, Hyundai Digital Key, and Remote Smart Park Assist. That allows you to move the SUV forward and backward in and out of tight parking spaces using buttons on the key fob.

A new 2021 Santa Fe Calligraphy trim, meanwhile, adds a flagship grade to the line-up. That has AWD as standard, special 20-inch wheels, quilted Nappa leather, and a full color head-up display. It also gets a unique front grille, door and seat accent trim, eco-suede headliner, expanded ambient lighting themes, and auto up/down rear windows.

In addition, it gets the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine as standard. That’s one of three powertrains Hyundai will offer, with the standard engine being a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an eight-speed automatic, that replaces the old 2.4-liter. It has 191 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo, meanwhile, gets an all-new eight-speed wet DCT, and replaces the old 2.0-liter turbo. It gets 277 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, and Hyundai says it expects an economy bump from it, too. Both engines will be offered with front- and all-wheel drive.

Finally, and arriving later next year, will be a new hybrid option. That will combine a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with a six-speed automatic, a HEV starter-generator, and an electric drive motor. Altogether Hyundai says to expect 225 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Later in 2021, there’ll also be a plug-in hybrid too.

As for active safety tech, there are features like forward collision-avoidance – with pedestrian, cyclists, and junction-turning detection – and blind-spot collision avoidance assist. Hyundai also throws in rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warnings, and reverse parking collision-avoidance assistance. Highway Driving Assist with lane-keeping and following assistance is also included.

The 2021 Santa Fe will arrive in the US by the end of the year, Hyundai says. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.