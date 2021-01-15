2021 Honda Ridgeline begins shipping on February 2

Honda has announced that the redesigned Ridgeline pickup will land at Honda dealerships starting on February 2. For 2021, the Ridgeline has an all-new exterior that looks more rugged and truck-like than past models. While the exterior is completely redone, the truck still comes with a standard V-6 engine, fully independent suspension, and standard torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline starts at $37,665, including the $1175 destination charge. The entry-level model is the Ridgeline Sport. Moving up the ladder is the Ridgeline RTL starting at $40,645, the RTL-E starts at $43,595, and the Ridgeline Black Edition starts at $45,095.

All versions of the truck use the same 280 horsepower 3.5-liter direct-injected V-6 engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission. With the same engine and powertrain, all versions of the truck are rated for the same EPA economy estimates of 18 MPG in the city, 24 MPG on the highway, and 21 MPG combined.

The all-wheel-drive system can continuously send up to 70 percent of the engine’s 262 pound-foot torque to the rear wheels. The system can also apportion 100 percent of the torque between the left and right rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel. The truck also fits the standard Intelligent Traction Dynamics System to optimize power delivery and distribution in various conditions, including snow, pavement, mud, and sand.

All 2021 Ridgeline trucks come standard with Honda Sensing safety and driver assistance technologies. Technologies include Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assists System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Honda notes that the truck is targeting top-class collision safety ratings from the NHTSA.