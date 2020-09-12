2021 Honda Passport adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Honda has offered some new details on the 2021 Passport SUV. The SUV arrived at dealerships yesterday, and for 2021 features a new Display Audio system that has integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to the long list of standard features in some trims. Honda has also announced the fuel economy ratings and MSRP for multiple versions of the 2021 Passport.

The most fuel-efficient 2WD versions are rated for 20 MPG city, 25 MPG Highway, and 22 MPG combined. AWD versions are rated for 19 MPG city, 24 MPG Highway, and 21 MPG combined. The entry-level 2021 Passport Sport 2WD starts at $33,710.

The Passport Sport AWD starts at $35,710. Moving up a step on the ladder is the Passport EX-L with the 2WD version starting at $37,730 and the AWD version starting at $39,730. The Passport Touring 2WD starts at $40,600 with the AWD version starting at $42,600. Sitting at the top of the range is the Passport Elite, which is only available in AWD.

The Elite starts at $45,100. All MSRPs here include the destination and handling fee. It’s worth noting that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren’t available in the Sport version. All 2WD Passport models can tow 3500 pounds, while the AWD model can tow 5000 pounds. Honda Sensing driver safety and assistance features are standard across the range. All versions above the Sport feature blind spot information systems.

All trim levels use the same 280 horsepower V-6 engine that makes 262 pound-foot of torque. All Passport models use the same nine-speed automatic transmission, and all come with remote engine start and idle-stop. A wireless smartphone charger is standard on Elite trim levels. The Sport comes with a cloth interior, but all other trim levels feature leather-trimmed seats.