2021 Honda Odyssey was to be unveiled at the New York Auto Show

Honda announced earlier this week that it would be unveiling the 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan at the 2020 New York International Auto Show. However, the auto show organizers announced yesterday that the show was being postponed from next month until late August. That leaves us unsure of when the Odyssey will make its official debut.

The mystery of when the official debut will happen aside, the 2021 Odyssey does get some new features. Among the new features are LED headlights and freshened exterior styling for all grades. Honda Sensing is now standard on all trim levels. Previously that suite was only offered on EX and higher trims.

Honda Sensing is upgraded with Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow and Pedestrian Emergency braking. All-new for 2021 is the Rear-seat Reminder system that prompts drivers to check the rear seats before they exit the vehicle. On Touring and Elite trims, the system uses the CabinWatch camera to display the rear seating area on the Display Audio screen.

Honda says that is the first integration of a rear-seat camera with a rear-seat reminder system in the industry. Other changes inside the vehicle include updated climate controls and second-row seatbacks that fold flat for easier removal. EX and higher trims get new tri-colored floor mats and illuminated USB ports.

EX-L and higher trims get restyled seats with contrast stitching, power lumbar support for front seats and second-row seatback pockets. Touring and Elite trims get piano black trim on the dash, doors, and front door handles. Elite gets perforated leather in first and second-row seats. Power continues to come from a 3.5L V6, making 280hp paired with a 10-speed auto transmission. The 2021 Odyssey will go on sale later this year.