2021 Honda Odyssey JDM model gets outward extending seats

The 2021 U.S.-spec Honda Odyssey debuted a few months ago with a boatload of new safety tech. But across the pond, the JDM (Japan Domestic Market) Odyssey has a couple of new features up its sleeve. Honda’s people carrier is now boasting a new fascia along with nifty outward extending seats.

That’s right. The Japan-market Odyssey has a refreshed face with a wider and bigger hood, a larger and bolder front grille, and slimmer LED headlights. It also has chunkier taillights and a chrome bar grille running the entire width of the rear door. Additionally, the new Odyssey is fitted with sequential turn signal markers.

But what really caught our attention are those nifty outward extending seats. According to Honda, pressing a button via remote will lower the front passenger seat and/or second-row captains chairs for easier ingress and egress. Although this feature is oriented towards clients with mobility issues, senior citizens, and people with leg, back, or other debilitating injuries will find it useful.

Those power-extending seats are complemented by a gesture-control sliding door that opens automatically without physically touching the doorknob. Simply waving your hand near the door sensor will engage the doors to open or close, which is great when carrying shopping bags or groceries. The same principle applies to its hands-free power tailgate.

Meanwhile, the interior is also new with a larger 10-inch infotainment touchscreen display, an optional 11.6-inch rear display for rear passengers, and a larger 7-inch digital instrument panel. The JDM Honda Odyssey also benefits from better materials and more cubbyholes.

Japan’s Honda Odyssey is not powered by a V6 engine. Instead, it has a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder engine or a two-motor hybrid system with front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel (AWD) drivetrain. The JDM Odyssey starts at around $33,784 for the gas-only version while the hybrid has base prices at $40,585 (¥4,198,000).