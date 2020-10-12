2021 Honda Accord bets on styling, tech and hybrid drive

The 2021 Honda Accord has been revealed, complete with pricing, an updated hybrid version, and a tech and styling boost across the range. Up front, there’s a broader, revamped grille to leave the Accord more eye-catching, while inside the dashboard infotainment gets a larger touchscreen across all trim levels.

We’ve seen Honda push more aggressive fascias in recent months, with the 2021 Ridgeline pickup the last to get a beefier nose-job. On the 2021 Accord, the new grille is paired with new LED high- and low-beam headlamps on the Sport and above trim (or EX and above on the Accord Hybrid), which should make for longer and wider light coverage.

LX, EX-L, and Touring trims get new wheel designs, and a new Sonic Gray Pearl paint finish has been added for Sport, Sport Special Edition, and Touring trims. The 2021 Accord Sport SE is a new addition to the range, and replaces the old Accord EX 1.5T. Like the regular Sport, it has a special 19-inch wheel design, LED fog lamps, dark-chrome grille, chrome exhaust finishers, and a trunk lid spoiler.

Inside, all Accord models now get the company’s 8-inch Display Audio infotainment system, which used to be reserved for higher trims. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard across the board, while Accord EX-L and Touring, and Accord Hybrid EX and above, get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Wireless charging is available, too, while Honda has moved the USB ports to make them more accessible. Higher trims get dual 2.5V USB outlets for rear passengers, too, and Honda has added a new Rear Seat Reminder and rear seatbelt reminder across the range. A new low-speed braking control system has been added to the Accord Touring and Hybrid Touring trims, which uses the parking sensors to automatically apply the brakes if you’re about to drive into something at low speeds.

Honda Sensing is standard across the board, as is a multi-view reversing camera and 8 airbags. For 2021, the adaptive cruise control promises smoother braking when following another vehicle, while the lane-centering should be more effective, Honda promises. Blind spot warnings are standard on EX-L and above.

In the Accord Sport SE, there’s now leather seats with heating for the front row. The front passenger seat gets four-way power adjustment, with the driver having 12-way power adjustment. There are also heated mirrors, Smart Entry, and remote engine start. A leather-wrapped wheel, dual rear USB, leather-wrapped shifter, and 8-speaker audio system are standard on both Sport and Sport SE trims.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

For the 2021 model year, the Accord Hybrid gets a refresh to its two-motor hybrid system. There’s 212 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, while Honda says it’s rated for 48 mpg on the combined cycle. You should be able to get more electric-only driving than rival hybrids, the automaker claims, too.

The throttle response has been tweaked to be more direct, and the acceleration curve more natural. As before, there are multiple drive modes, including EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive, along with Sport, EV, and ECON settings. Outside, the Accord Hybrid now has blue H-marks on the grille and Hybrid badges on the front fenders and trunk lid, along with 19-inch wheels on the Touring grade.

2021 Honda Accord pricing

The 2021 Accord LX kicks off at $24,770 (plus $995 destination) for the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (192 hp / 192 lb-ft) and CVT. The Sport starts at $27,230, the Sport SE at $28,720, and the EX-L at $31,090. The Accord Sport 2.0T upgrades to Honda’s 2.0-liter turbo engine (212 hp / 232 lb-ft) and a 10-speed automatic, and starts at $31,910, while the Accord Touring is $36,700.

As for the 2021 Accord Hybrid, that starts at $26,370 (plus destination). The Accord Hybrid EX is from $30,320, and the Hybrid EX-L from $32,690. Finally, the flagship 2021 Accord Hybrid Touring starts at $36,240. Honda says the cars will arrive in US dealerships from this week.