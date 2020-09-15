2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is as close as the US gets to a Ranger Raptor

At times Ford produces cool vehicles that it only offers overseas, leaving its home market in the US left out. The most notable case of this is that Americans can’t buy the very cool Ranger Raptor pickup. Ford has now announced the Ranger Tremor for 2021. This is an off-road-focused package that adds improved suspension and other details to the mid-sized Ford Ranger and adds $4290 to the sticker price.

The new Tremor Off-Road Package is available on the 2021 Ranger XLT and Lariat trims with the SuperCrew 4×4 configuration. That means that the Tremor package can’t be added to the entry-level version of the pickup. The package adds a lifted suspension featuring off-road-tuned Fox 2.0 monotube dampers and rear piggyback reservoirs. The truck has a specially tuned front coil-over and rear leaf spring suspension.

The package’s unique wheels are coated in a Magnetic color and wear 32-inch Continental General Grabber tires made specifically for the Tremor. The pickup also features six auxiliary switches to manage accessories such as wenches, lights, and air compressors. The special Grabber tires and wheel lips give the Ranger Tremor a one-inch wider stance than a standard Ranger.

The truck’s sides wear hoop-style steps, and the body features rear recovery hooks, a painted grille, and optional hood and body graphics. The interior of the pickup has package-exclusive seats with Miko suede inserts and black interior accents. The special lifted suspension also features redesigned front knuckles and has 9.7-inches of ground clearance, which is 0.8 inches more than a regular Ranger SuperCrew 4×4.

With the unique lifted suspension, the Ranger offers front suspension travel of 6.5 inches and rear suspension travel of 8.1 inches. The package also includes a frame rail mounted steel front bash plate, underbody skid plates, and a rear locking differential. Ford also fits the Tremor with a Terrain Management System offering four driving modes and Trail Control. Ranger Raptor maintains the 1430 pound payload capacity and available 7500 pounds maximum towing. Power is from the standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost.