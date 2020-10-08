2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD will offer up to 36,000 pounds of towing

Chevrolet is talking up the 2021 Silverado HD line of trucks with various trims and models available within the lineup. Chevy says the truck has received significant updates for 2021 and has an available maximum towing of up to 36,000 pounds if the 3500 HD is chosen. That is an increase in max towing capacity of 500 pounds on the 3500 HD Work Truck, Regular Cab, dual-rear-wheel, two-wheel-drive model.

That version of the truck is powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine paired with a 10-speed Allison transmission and the Max Tow Package. The changes to get the additional 500 pounds of towing capacity are hardware and suspension updates and changes to the wheels. The Silverado HD line has numerous other features for 2021, including 15 available unique camera views and eight different cameras for towing confidence.

The truck offers a trailer length indicator to help in making lane changes that puts a red overlay twice the length of a compatible trailer on the center console screen to alert when other vehicles are present. Jack-Knife Alert tracks a compatible trailer’s position in relation to the vehicle and warns of a jack-knife situation is present.

The Rear Trailer View camera offers guidelines and a trailer-angle indicator, and the rear side view capability has been enhanced. There are several special editions of the Silverado HD pickup, including the Carhartt Special Edition pictured here that’s offered exclusively on the LTZ. Another is the Midnight Edition offered on black LTZ and LT trims, offering a blacked-out appearance and standard mud-terrain tires.

The Z71 Sport Edition is available on LT and LTZ trims, bringing an aggressive monochromatic look with color-matched bumpers, grille bar, and black door handles. The final special edition is the Z71 Chrome Sport Edition with a body-colored bumper and grill bar with chrome accents on door handles, skid plate, grille insert, assist step, and badging. That version is only offered on white or black pickups. 2021 Silverado HD models will arrive at dealerships throughout the fall.