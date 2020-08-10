2021 Chevrolet Camaro Wild Cherry Package leaks

A new package for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro has surfaced with an image leaking online that shows off the 2021 Camaro Wild Cherry Package. The special package’s main feature is the new color called Wild Cherry Tintcoat. The color appears to be dark and very glossy red.

The report indicates that there will be two Wild Cherry Design Packages, including Wild Cherry Design Package 1 and Wild Cherry Design Package 2. The first of those design packages includes black metallic hash stripes, 20-inch five-spoke split polished wheels with black star center, and premium carpeted floor mats with Camaro logo.

Package 2 features all of that content along with black suede kneepads inside the car, visible carbon fiber insert for the fuel filler door, Carbon Metallic ground effects, and a center stripe. It appears the car in the image is the Wild Cherry Design Package 2. These design packages will be available in both coupe and convertible Camaro models.

The design package 1 is available on all trim levels except for LS coupe and the ZL1 coupe and convertible. Design Package 2 is offered on 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS trim levels. Wild Cherry Tintcoat is the only new color for 2021, with the other eight shades carry over from last year. The new color is available outside the design packages for an additional cost.

The design packet is undoubtedly attractive, particularly with the ground effects and center stripe. No additional performance is offered with the package; it’s only a paint and stickers package. According to reports, two colors have been discontinued for 2021, including the Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green.