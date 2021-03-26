2021 Call of Duty tipped to take us back to World War II

Just like death and taxes, a new Call of Duty game every year is one of the realities of life, and it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that 2021 isn’t looking any different on that front. These Call of Duty games tend to leak out far in advance of official reveals, and the same thing is happening to 2021’s Call of Duty title, with numerous reports about the game’s setting and development landing this week.

Details about 2021’s Call of Duty were first reported earlier in the week by folks at Modern Warzone and later largely confirmed by Eurogamer. In those reports, we hear that the plan is to return the Call of Duty series to World War II, which is the setting the franchise made its name on and has revisited as recently as 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

These reports also say that the game is under development at Sledgehammer Games, which again makes sense because that was the studio which took the reins on Call of Duty: WW2 those four years ago. The reports from Modern Warzone and Eurogamer do diverge slightly, though, as Modern Warzone’s original report claims that the game will be set in alternate timeline where World War II carried on into the 1950s.

Eurogamer’s report, on the other hand, claims that this new Call of Duty title will take place in a “traditional WW2 setting.” We also hear that the game is being developed under the working title Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard, but that’s a title that could stick around for the final version as well.

Whatever it’s called and wherever it’s set, 2021’s Call of Duty title likely isn’t launching until much later this year. The good news, though, is that Activision tends to reveal these games in the spring and then spend summer and autumn hyping them up, so it may only be a matter of a couple of months before more the game is officially revealed. We’ll let you know when Activision makes this game official – or if there are any other interesting leaks in the meantime – so stay tuned for more.