The 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 are leveling up on tech

Cadillac has given the 2021 CT4 and 2021 CT5 a welcome tech upgrade, with more modern dashboards being finally joined by Enhanced Super Cruise. GM’s hands-free assisted driving system for divided highways is gaining the ability to automatically change lanes, with an eye-monitoring camera making sure that the person behind the wheel is still attentive even if they’re not touching it.

It’s a welcome expansion of Super Cruise, which until now has only been available on select trims of a single model, the CT6. Cadillac plans to expand that to encompass the new Escalade, along with the CT4 and CT5. You’ll need to wait until the new year to actually find it in those sedans, however.

Before that, though, there’ll be other technology improvements. Gone are the old analog dials in the instrument cluster, which sandwiched an LCD screen that felt a little pokey in comparison to what rivals were offering. In their place there’s an available 12-inch fully-digital cluster, which can reconfigure its layout according to drive mode.

So, there’s a unique view for Tour, Sport, and – on the CT4-V and CT5-V – Track, plus a minimalist Stealth theme. Drivers can adjust what information is shown on each, too.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be added, along with SiriusXM with 360L5 for live and on-demand shows. An optional rotary infotainment knob will get jog control for swifter navigation.

Cadillac is also tweaking the safety features, with a new Buckle to Drive setting. Optional, it’ll prevent the CT4 or CT5 from being shifted out of Park for up to 20 seconds after the car is started, or until the driver’s seatbelt is buckled. “Consistent with Cadillac’s commitment to safety,” the automaker says, “this feature is automatically turned on from the factory, but can be turned off through the vehicle settings in the infotainment display.”

The 2021 CT4 Luxury trim is gaining Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Safety Alert Seat as standard. Their expansion means they’re now standard across the CT4 and CT5 range, the CT4 Luxury having been the last remaining hold-out.

Come early 2021, meanwhile, Cadillac plans to add a new Diamond Sky special edition package. Exclusive to the Premium Luxury trim of both the CT4 and CT5, it adds a new Diamond Sky metallic paint job, matching rocker extensions and a rear lower air diffuser, and a new front grille with bright accents and surrounds. It also gets Diamond Cut/Midnight Silver finish alloys with all-season run-flat tires, though larger versions with Polished/Dark Android Gloss finish wheels are available.

Brembo V Performance front brakes are included in the package too, with all four wheels getting blue brake calipers. The rear taillights have neutral density transparent covers, with crystalline inners.

Inside, Diamond Sky cars get Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black leather seats, with a special custom seat insert perforation pattern. There’s also special Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim on the CT4, and Galaxy Finish Wood on the CT5; both get alloy pedals and a Diamond Sky Metallic accented key fob.

As for the V-Series models, the 2021 CT4-V and 2021 CT5-V now get a new Modena leather for the performance steering wheel, with a matching leather-wrap to the horn pad. V Performance branding has been added to the front brake calipers. The CT4-V gets carbon fiber center console trim.

More importantly, some of the features previously only offered on the V-Series cars are now being made available to other trims. The 2021 CT5 Sport, for example, can be had with a V Performance package, adding upgraded performance suspension, Magnetic Ride Control, and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The CT4 Sport and CT5 Sport can also have Brembo V Performance front brakes added, too, with red or blue calipers.

Rounding out the MY21 changes are two new exterior colors. Infrared Tintcoat and the V-Series exclusive Rift Metallic replace Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic. Expect the new Caddy’s to arrive at dealerships from the fall.